Benji Brown’s Character KiKi Asks, ‘Tom Do You Love Me?’

The hilarious Benji Brown, and of course his character KiKi, visited the studio this morning.

KiKi spilled the beans on why she wasn’t in Drake’s In My Feelings Video, she said it’s because he’s “just mad;” but La La did a good job playing her. Phylicia Rashad portrayed her mother in the video and apparently she was just like KiKi’s mom, minus the “hair rollers.”

She has one question though, “Tom do you love me?”

You can catch Brown, and KiKi, at the Arlington Improv this weekend in Dallas.

