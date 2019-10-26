Faizon Love Goes In On The Cleveland Browns, New Breed Players

10.26.19
If you support a sports team that isn’t any good, sometimes it can be a frustrating experience.

Comedian and actor Faizon Love is a longtime Cleveland Browns fan which means that he has suffered for many, many years. The team acquired superstar receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to hopefully fix things but it hasn’t exactly panned out. Instead, the receiver does a lot of show boating and not a lot of action.

Watch the video above to hear all about the Browns’ troubles from Love’s hilarious point of view.

 

Faizon Love

Faizon Love Goes In On The Cleveland Browns, New Breed Players
