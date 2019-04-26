Don DC Curry Is ‘Looking For The Right Widow’

04.26.19
Don DC Curry has been living on a farm, and loving life. Yes, you read that right, DC Curry owns a farm…actually he owns 2. And he’s been looking for love! Wikipedia thinks he’s 55 but he’s actually 61 so he says he can’t be too picky with his women. He’s decided to try to date a widow because “at 61 there are no more cougars for me,” he explained, “everybody older than me is dead.” He could date younger women but says it could be weird since his daughter is 35 now. Any younger women he dates has to be 30 or older, he’s too “civilized” to date a woman more than 5 years younger than his daughter.

