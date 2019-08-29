Tom Joyner TV
Tom Joyner & Sybil Wilkes Visit The NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex [WATCH]

Tom Joyner and Sybil Wilkes are ready for space!

The duo visited the NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida and learned about the ins-and-outs of space travel.

Watch the videos below to get a look at their visit.

VIDEO 1 | Astronaut Crew Quarters: Charles Bolden Jr. and Captain Winston Scott discuss what it’s like before a space mission with the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

 

VIDEO 2 | “Veggie Lab” Green Works: Lashelle Spencer talks with the Tom Joyner Morning Show about growing food in space.

 

VIDEO 3 | Astronaut Training Experience: Tom Joyner and Sybil take the astronaut training experience firsthand.

 

