Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love

| 04.05.18
Do you remember growing up and not finding dolls that look like you? Well, 11-year-old Zoe Terry hopes to change that for today’s youth with her doll collection and doll-themed social programs that teach self-love and inclusion.

Learn more about Zoe Terry’s story above.

dolls , Self Love , Uplifting News , Zoe Terry

Close