Uplifting News: Brown Boys Lemonade Encourages Early Entrepreneurship

Move over Simply Lemonade, there is a new drink in town.. and it was founded by kids!
Brown Boys Lemonade is owned and operated by brothers, 10-year-old Anthony and 6-year-old Ja’Den Anderson out of Atlanta, Georgia.
Learn how they turned not receiving a new video game into a successful business above.
DELIVERING TODAY IN #ATLANTA UNTIL 8pm! HIT US UP TO QUENCH YOUR THIRST FOR THE WEEKEND! 💪🏾🍋🍋🍋 #brownboyslemonade🍋 #atlantaliving #bestlemonade #tgif #toolit #support #minimogul #millionairemindset #youngog #smallbusiness #buyblack #instagood #foodie #lemonadelovers #hustlehard #workhardplayhard #brothers #brothersinbusiness #entrepreneur #kidtrepreneur
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!