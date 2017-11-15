Uplifting News: Brown Boys Lemonade Encourages Early Entrepreneurship

Move over Simply Lemonade, there is a new drink in town.. and it was founded by kids!

Brown Boys Lemonade is owned and operated by brothers, 10-year-old Anthony and 6-year-old Ja’Den Anderson out of Atlanta, Georgia.

Learn how they turned not receiving a new video game into a successful business above.

