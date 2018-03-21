Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App

03.21.18
Siblings Hannah and Charlie Lucas teamed up to create a possibly life-saving app called The Not OK app after Hannah was diagnosed with a condition that causes her to faint.

Learn all about their story in the video above.

Good News , siblings , Uplifting News

