It looks like we’ll be getting the Ursula we deserve…but she won’t appear alongside Halle Bailey in the live action film. ABC, which is also owned by Disney announced that in addition to the live-action film, they’re hosting a Little Mermaid live event., similar to The Wiz Live. In this production, Ariel will be played by Auli’i Cravalho, the teenager who voiced Moana. Meaning this Hawaiian teenager will have been a Disney princess twice! How cool is that?

