Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others

In 2016, Rodney Smith founded the nonprofit lawn care program in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama.

The Raising Men Lawn Care Service helps young people give back to their communities. There are currently over 130 kids in this program all over the US; as well as Canada, Bermuda and the UK.

The program provides lawn care to the elderly, veterans, single moms, and anyone who needs help doing yard work — free of charge!

For more information about this organization visit here.

