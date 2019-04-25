Uplifting Videos
Uplifting News: Khalia Braswell Is Making Social Change Through Tech

Khalia Braswell fell in love with computers in the fourth grade and decided to pursue a career in technology. She interned at top companies including Wells Fargo, Deloitte, Fidelity Investments, Bank of America, and Apple to name a few.

She last worked full time as a UX Engineer, creating the experiences of the Apple products we all know and love.

Throughout Braswell’s career, she noticed black women were not accurately represented. So she founded the INTech Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to inform and inspire girls to innovate in the technology industry.

To date, INTech has reached over 600 minority girls across North and South Carolina, through hosting one-day camps, mini-camps, and summer camps.

Learn more about inTech in the video above.

