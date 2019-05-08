Robin Thicke Is On A Creative High Right Now [WATCH]

| 05.08.19
There’s a saying that things get better with time and it looks like that’s true for Robin Thicke. Right now he has new music out and told the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that it’s been 8 or 10 years since he’s been “this creative.”

His new single That’s What Love Can Do was born when he was going through one of the hardest times of his life.  Around the time of his dads passing and the drama of his divorce he realized that “no matter how bad everything looks,” love will get you through.

He’s currently focused on writing and promoting his music. His songs are usually born from him sitting at a piano singing and coming up with melodies but the times that he has a “lyrical idea the song writes itself.”

