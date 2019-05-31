JJ Williamson And D Ellis Are Bringing The Cougars Out

If You Missed It
| 05.31.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Fellas, if you’re looking for a cougar comedians JJ Williamson and D Ellis have the perfect place for you to meet one. If you go to one of their shows this weekend at the Arlington Improv in Dallas they can guarantee you you’ll meet a “cougar plus,” as Ellis calls them. Their show is so funny and so in demand that you have to get your tickets early! Right now there are people in line for the show two days from now. Trust them fellas, the cougars there aren’t regular cougars, these are the “white diamond wearing” type with their “panties over their navels,” don’t miss out.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

comedy , cougars , D. Ellis , JJ Williamson

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close