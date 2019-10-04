Huggy And Chris Have Made History

This is the twenty fifth year of the Tom Joyner Morning Show and all year long Tom has been telling stories and recalling some of his favorite memories. But today, history was made! For the first time in 25 years both Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul are performing at the Arlington Improv and they both stopped by the Red Velvet Cake Studio.

Chris is so excited to be in the studio but Huggy points out how odd it is that this is the first time they’ve been in the studio together. According to Huggy Tom treats them like “street booty.”

But, even though they’re a little salty, Chris Paul brought a special guest along with them today. Jerry Jones went out to see Huggy And Chris last night and he’s with them today. Jones says they were “as funny as” Dak “played last Sunday night.”

They’re performing at the Arlington Improv all weekend!

