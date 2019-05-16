Lana “MC Lyte” Moorer has stayed in the game for so long because she’s versatile. From female rap pioneer to actress to radio host and entrepreneur, she’s continued to evolve in the entertainment industry.
When we caught up with her recently, Lyte gave us some insight into her upcoming role on the New York Undercover reboot. Since our interview, the show, once attached to ABC, is now looking for a broadcast home. But we have no doubt that whatever happens, Lyte will find a way to stay relevant as she has during her three-decade plus long career.
Check out the interview below:
PHOTO: PR Photos
One thought on “MC Lyte Talks Career Longevity And ‘New York Undercover’ [VIDEO]”
Mc What THe next city undercover.
