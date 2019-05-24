Actor Jason Mitchell has gotten himself in some trouble. According to reports several actresses have accused him of sexual misconduct. Since these allegations have arisen he’s been dropped by his agent, removed from the TV show The Chi, and kicked off of the Netflix film he was working on.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Also On Black America Web:
One thought on “The Culture Grid: Cardi Canceled Shows, Jason Mitchell Is In Trouble”
Just cancel the show already. He’s actually the main character on that beautiful show. It’s a shame.
ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 15000 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 3-5 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 95-500 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ .SEE MORE