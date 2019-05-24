The Culture Grid: Cardi Canceled Shows, Jason Mitchell Is In Trouble

| 05.24.19
Actor Jason Mitchell has gotten himself in some trouble. According to reports several actresses have accused him of sexual misconduct. Since these allegations have arisen he’s been dropped by his agent, removed from the TV show The Chi, and kicked off of the Netflix film he was working on.

One thought on “The Culture Grid: Cardi Canceled Shows, Jason Mitchell Is In Trouble

  1. Rule on said:

    Just cancel the show already. He’s actually the main character on that beautiful show. It’s a shame.
