Uplifting News: When Extra Credit Lands You An Opportunity Of A Lifetime

App Feed
| 01.16.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Two brothers are headed to Sesame Street after one of them goes viral after remaking a rap song for extra credit for a college course.  Learn all about it above!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

 

Uplifting News

One thought on “Uplifting News: When Extra Credit Lands You An Opportunity Of A Lifetime

  1. Mac Daddy on said:

    Our students are getting crushed academically by Asians, Whites, and now Hispanics, and we want to celebrate rap? C’mon Peeps

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Just Added
Roseanne-Loving Restaurant Owner Posts Racist Message About Maxine Waters Going ‘Back To Africa’

Racism reared its ugly head...again.
Fire Sweeps Through Market In Kenya’s Capital, Killing 15
#JusticeForJunior: Family And Friends Mourn The Loss Of Bronx Teen
Tidal Problems: Kanye West And Jay-Z Deal With Legal Issues
Man Clings To Car While Girlfriend Drives [VIDEO]
Tyra Banks’ Mom Wants More Grand Babies
Tom Joyner Takes Stage At The Lion King [VIDEO]
Fans Mourn Rapper XXXTentacion At Florida Arena
Little Known Black History Facts: Reggae Sunsplash
13 items
June 28: This Day in Black Music History
Dr. Dre Loses Beats Headphones Case; Must Pay $25 Million
‘Queen Sugar’ Season 3, Episode 6: “Daddy Lessons”
Close