Former Destiny’s Child member recently broke things off with her ex fiance Pastor Chad Johnson. But recently the pair have been spotted out together and even looked a little cozy. Michelle claims that we should all mind our business but hers seems a little more interesting at the moment. What’s the tea?
One thought on “The Culture Grid: Are Chad And Michelle Back Together?!”
