The Culture Grid: Are Chad And Michelle Back Together?!

Tom Joyner TV
| 05.10.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Former Destiny’s Child member recently broke things off with her ex fiance Pastor Chad Johnson. But recently the pair have been spotted out together and even looked a little cozy. Michelle claims that we should all mind our business but hers seems a little more interesting at the moment. What’s the tea?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chad Johnson , Michelle and Chad , Michelle Williams , The Culture Grid

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

One thought on “The Culture Grid: Are Chad And Michelle Back Together?!

  1. jose on said:

    Always Together ᴍʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴘᴀʏᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs ғᴏʀ 𝟷𝟷𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀs… ᴀʟʟ ɪ ᴅɪᴅ ᴡᴀs sɪᴍᴘʟᴇ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛ ᴀᴛ ʜᴏᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ 𝟹-𝟺 ʜᴏᴜʀs/ᴅᴀʏ ᴛʜᴀᴛ ɪ ɢᴏᴛ ғʀᴏᴍ ᴛʜɪs ᴀɢᴇɴᴄʏ ɪ ᴅɪsᴄᴏᴠᴇʀᴇᴅ ᴏᴠᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ɪɴᴛᴇʀɴᴇᴛ ᴀɴᴅ ᴛʜᴇʏ ᴘᴀɪᴅ ᴍᴇ ғᴏʀ ɪᴛ 𝟿𝟻 ʙᴜᴄᴋs ᴇᴠᴇʀʏ ʜᴏᴜʀ… ᴛʀʏ ɪᴛ ʏᴏᴜʀsᴇʟғ . See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Entertainment Video
The Culture Grid: Are Chad And Michelle Back Together?!
2019 Geto Boys Reunion with Scarface, Bushwick Bill and Willie D
Culture Grid: Diddy Opens Up About Life As A Full-Time Dad
#FantasticMoment: Fantasia Takes Us To Church on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage [VIDEO]
In Studio Guests
Robin Thicke Is On A Creative High Right Now [WATCH]
Don DC Curry Is ‘Looking For The Right Widow’
Felipe Esparza Went Vegan…But Did It All Wrong
DeRay Davis: It’s Not The Rich People’s Fault Your Kid Didn’t Get Into College
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: Khalia Braswell Is Making Social Change Through Tech
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Close