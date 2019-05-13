CLOSE
Chrisette Michele Talks Trump, Social Media And Faith [VIDEO]

Chrisette Michele took a career-threatening figurative beating from her fans for agreeing to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration. But this year, Tom Joyner personally invited her to perform on the 2019 Fantastic Voyage and told the audience it was time to forgive the embattled singer. The audience responded positively, applauding the singer and one-time reality TV star,  which gave Michele some much-needed vindication.

Here, she talks about why she did the show, what she’s learned from social media and how she stood on faith.

 

 

Do you think it’s time to forgive Chrisette? 

