CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gossip

Beyoncé’s Former Drummer Claims Singer Killed Cat Using ‘Extreme Witchcraft’

Leave a comment

( Photo Credit:PR Photos )

Beyoncé’s former drummer claims the singer used “witchcraft” and “powerful dark magic” to control her and her finances.

Kimberly Thompson also accuses the singer of taping her calls, killing her cat and using witchcraft to molest and sexually assault her. Now she wants a restraining order against Bey.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Thompson says she used to work for Beyoncé: “I worked for her as her drummer for her band for 7 years.”

She alleges that Bey practices “extreme witchcraft” and for some reason, Mrs. Carter has started a campaign of harassment against her, that includes “Dark magic” and “Magic spells of sexual molestation.”

Thompson performed with Beyoncé as part of an all-female band.

According to the report, she has also released several albums on her own record label and has played with The 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Meanwhile, her request for a temporary restraining order was denied by a judge.

In related news, Beyoncé seems to have rekindled her friendship with Kanye WestPage Six reports.

On Thursday, West posted a picture of Bey and Jay-Z with the caption “famleeeeee,” implying that the feud between rappers is over… see below.

Fans were also quick to notice Beyoncé’s footwear choice: For the second time ever, the singer is repping shoes by Yeezy. The clear wedge heels are from a recent Season 5 collection and cost $850.

View this post on Instagram

famleeeeee

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest) on

 

Back in 2016, she wore a Yeezy outfit in the “Freedom” portion of her visual album, “Lemonade.” But things have been icy between Ye and the Carters ever since West went on a rant about the couple on-stage late in 2016.

However, it seems Beyoncé is all about forgiveness. Not only has she publicly worked through infidelities with Jay, but she also recently reunited with two former members of Destiny’s Child.

Fans are now hoping Kanye will take the stage at one of the last On The Run II shows before the tour ends.

Jay Z & Kanye West’s Best Bro Moments (PHOTOS)
20 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Beyonce , Jay-Z , Kanye West , rumor

2 thoughts on “Beyoncé’s Former Drummer Claims Singer Killed Cat Using ‘Extreme Witchcraft’

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close