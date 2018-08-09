Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver

When learning the Heimlich maneuver can save the life of a loved one, friend, or a classmate!

The uplifting news this week is about Kori Scott, a 9-year-old East Orange, New Jersey third-grader, who saved the life of her friend by using the Heimlich maneuver.

Kori was eating lunch with her friend when she began choking on her burrito. Kori recognized what was happening and quickly remembered the Heimlich maneuver technique she was taught by her parents.

Kori’s heroic efforts caught the attention of many local community leaders. In fact, the East Orange Mayor Ted Green made her the “Mayor for the Day”!

He said, “When these things do happen, we have to recognize what happened and the young people involved.”