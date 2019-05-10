Drea Kelly Talks Healing And Hope After Surviving R. Kelly

Andrea ‘Drea’ Kelly has been through the storm. As most of you know, she was married to singer R. Kelly for years and is the mother of his three kids. After the debut of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly where many women shared their abusive relationships with the once top-selling musician, Kelly felt vindicated after years of being quiet.

Just recently, Drea was successful in collecting back child support from her ex. Now she and her children are trying to heal.

Kelly and her kids, Buku (Joanne), Robert Jr. and Jay will appear together on the upcoming season of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta where the world can see how she and her children are dealing with the aftermath of their father’s [alleged] sins. She sat down with us to talk about the show, and to encourage other women in abusive relationships.

PHOTO: PR Photos

