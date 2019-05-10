Drea Kelly Talks Healing And Hope After Surviving R. Kelly

Andrea ‘Drea’ Kelly has been through the storm. As most of you know, she was married to singer R. Kelly for years and is the mother of his three kids. After the debut of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly where many women shared their abusive relationships with the once top-selling musician, Kelly felt vindicated after years of being quiet.
Just recently, Drea was successful in collecting back child support from her ex. Now she and her children are trying to heal.
View this post on Instagram
Thank God for his grace,guidance,love AND deliverance. I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want “expose” the pain filled, scared,abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I “didn’t choose wisely.” NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED. And for the ones that have endured my pain and have been in the place I WAS IN YEARS AGO….as in IN MY PAST😳YOU’RE NOT ALONG. From covering bruises and saying you “bumped into the counter” to telling his co-workers he a wonderful provider and a “good man” to avoid a beating for saying the opposite….I was you! I want you to know you don’t have to cover for your abuser ANY MORE!!! It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!!!! #survivor IAMDREAKELLY……
Kelly and her kids, Buku (Joanne), Robert Jr. and Jay will appear together on the upcoming season of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta where the world can see how she and her children are dealing with the aftermath of their father’s [alleged] sins. She sat down with us to talk about the show, and to encourage other women in abusive relationships.
PHOTO: PR Photos
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE