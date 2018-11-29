Tom Joyner TV
Anderson .Paak Is An Artist For Everyone [VIDEO]

Anderson .Paak‘s sound is so funky and soulful that its hard to believe the California native is just in his thirties.

The Dr. Dre protegé laces clever wordsmithing over instrumentation that features horns, electric bass, keyboard, and drums that any fan of old school hip-hop and soul music will appreciate.

That’s why when he stopped by the BlackAmericaWeb.com studio, we had ask him to pick the ideal collaborator between: Prince, James Brown and Jimi Hendrix. It’s a tough choice and like most of us, he admitted he would have loved to work with all of them before ultimately picking James Brown.

The choice makes perfect sense if you listen to songs like Come Down or his collaboration with the late Mac Miller, Dang!:

 

 

Although Paak’s core audience are 20 and 30-somethings, it is not uncommon for people their parents age to love his music. And, he doesn’t mind at all.

Watch the video at the top to see why he thinks his music reaches all ages and learn more about this rising star whose music has a hopeful for the future of hip-hop.

 

