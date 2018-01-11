#CelebsGetReal: Does MAJOR Lie? The ‘Honest’ Singer Spills All

| 01.11.18
You may not exactly know who MAJOR is but you definitely know his 2016 smash single This Is Why I Love You which took over airwaves and wedding playlists alike.

Now the Texas native is gearing up for the release of his new album Even More which features yet another love ballad that’s relatable to lovers and those scorned by it.

If you’ve ever come across a video clip of MAJOR interviewing or performing, you probably know that enthusiastic would be an understatement in describing him.

But what’s underneath all of that bravado and charisma? We tried to figure that out… and to be honest…there’s even more.

Check out the video above to see for yourself.

Short in Stature – Tall in Talent
