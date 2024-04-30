6 Healing Tea Recipes

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Before modern medicine, plants were used to create natural remedies that promote healing in the human body. Now, many people supplement prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines with plants known for their medicinal properties for the same reason.

Different cultures use the plants native to their region known for their immune boosting and symptom-lessening benefits. For example, Ginkgo, often used in Chinese medicine to boost brain health, is given to dementia and Alzheimer’s patients because it slows cognitive decline. In the Americas, Evening Primrose is commonly used to alleviate symptoms of PCOS, PMS, menopause, and breast pain. Tea Tree, native to Australia, has been historically used to fight infections and inflammatory skin conditions, including bug bites, athlete’s foot, and acne.

Presently, a common way the benefits of plants are taken in is by teas.

SEE ALSO: 5 Vitamins You Should Consider Taking Daily

According to research conducted at Harvard School of Public Health, tea consumption of 2-3 cups daily is associated with a reduced risk of premature death, heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Healing tea recipes are innumerable. Here are six of our favorites you should try:

Iced Orange Ginger Green Tea

The mix of ginger and green tea loads this blend with detoxifying benefits and antioxidants, aka substances that protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals.

To make, steep five green tea bags and let cool. Then, combine two tablespoons of ginger, one half cup lemon juice, two cups of fresh orange juice, four cups of water, and add honey to taste. Serve chilled.

Antihistamine Herbal Tea

Spring allergies can take a toll on the respiratory system and sinuses. Drinking this anti-allergy tea in the morning can help mitigate seasonal allergies.

To make, blend one cup of dried nettle and two tablespoons of dried chamomile in a large pitcher or jar, then pour 40 ounces of filtered or spring water over the herbs. Close with the lid, shake your infusion up, and let it steep in the fridge overnight. Enjoy chilled or warm.

Clear Skin Tea

Turmeric and matcha are both rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Drink this tea to help fight acne, soothe irritated skin and promote healthy skin.

To make, whisk until well combined one half teaspoon of matcha powder, one quarter teaspoon of organic turmeric powder and two tablespoons of warm water. Warm non-dairy milk and pour it over the mixture. Stir in honey to taste. Serve warm.

Sleep Tea

Apigenin, an antioxidant providing muscle relaxation and a sedative effect, is abundant in Chamomile. This shows why the flower is used as a natural remedy to treat insomnia. Ashwagandha is shown to improve sleep quality, aid in stress and anxiety relief, and help joint pain. Consuming this tea before bed can help ensure a good night’s rest.

To make, pour one cup of hot water on a chamomile tea bag along with one quarter teaspoon of Ashwagandha powder. Cover the mug or pot and let tea steep for 2-3 minutes. Strain the tea, add in some honey to taste, stir well, and serve warm.

Debloat Tea

Caraway has been traditionally used to help soothe the smooth muscle tissues of the digestive tract to give you relief from stomach bloating. Cinnamon is great for its anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering properties. The duo makes a powerful recipe that brings fast relief.

To make, boil one cup of water, add one quarter teaspoon each of caraway seeds and cinnamon. Let the mixture simmer for five minutes on a low flame. Then, turn off the flame, strain the water into a mug with green tea leaves, and let it steep for 2-3 minutes. Add honey to taste. Serve warm.

Cold and Cough Tea

All the ingredients in this tea are packed with antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties. The mixture creates a powerhouse tea that helps eliminate cold, cough, and flu symptoms quickly.

To make, simmer four cups of water with one quarter peeled onion, one tablespoon of garlic, one teaspoon of red pepper flakes, one quarter cup of apple cider vinegar, and one teaspoon of cinnamon for at least 20 minutes. Strain and add honey to taste. Serve warm.

6 Healing Tea Recipes was originally published on elev8.com