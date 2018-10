Raise your hand if you still know the words to Next’s “Wifey” (we definitely do).

Can you believe it’s been 17 years since the release? We sat down with Next – RL, T-Low and Tweet – to discuss what drove them to reunite after so many years apart, their new music and the state of R&B in this fun interview.

Check it out below!

