Graphic Details Emerge In Drake’s Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Drake and the woman who accused him of sexual assault previously agreed to a private settlement of $350,000 — but now, Laquana Morris aka Layla Lace, has filed a complaint against her own attorney over how he handled the matter with the Canadian singer.

Below are some of the graphic details of her alleged assault. Meanwhile, Drake’s team believes she is lying about the incident and have called on law enforcement to investigate.

The complaint, obtained by The Blast, was recently filed by Laquana Morris, aka Layla Lace, with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee.

According to the complaint, Morris states:

“I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake.”

Morris then went into great detail and explained, “How Drake forced me to perform oral on him. It wasn’t your ordinary oral it was more so a fetish where he measured a cup and demanded that I spit in the cup until he had measured it. Afterward he dumped the spit on my face repeating, ‘I wanna see your face messy.’”

Morris also states, “Being that the incident happening in Manchester UK I had to file a police report over there. I called the Manchester Police Department in June 2017.”

Drake was investigated by authorities in the UK based on Morris’ complaint. The rapper was eventually cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Sources close to Drake tell us he was cleared by law enforcement because the story “simply isn’t true.”

Afterwards, the lead investigator sent Laquana an email explaining that the reason he wasn’t prosecuted is that they couldn’t secure a “100%” conviction.

Laquana then alleges she was blindsided by Drake after the hip-hop star filed a lawsuit against her for civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.

In the suit, Drake claimed he and the Instagram model hooked up at his hotel after a concert, where the two had consensual sex. Specifically, “Layla also voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex.”

Morris claims the impact of the public lawsuit filed by Drake lead her to a suicide attempt, and explains, “During this time of Drake filing the fake lawsuit I ended up in the ICU for trying to kill myself. I was hospitalized for 6 days over this sick prank.”

She claims after the suicide attempt, negotiations started back up again and Drake’s team agreed to a settlement of $350,000 to be paid in several payments over time. The deal included a confidentially agreement, and also agreed upon a joint statement.

In her complaint, Morris now complains about the way the public statement was handled and questions her own attorney for not looking out for her best interests:

Alex informed me that (Drake’s attorney) suggested a joint statement will be put out just stating that me and Drake privately took care of everything. I was in a vulnerable state and clearly under a lot of distress due to trying to kill myself and agreed of course if my name will be cleared and that I would receive all my paperwork,” the document states.

She continues, “That wasn’t the case I was lied to by my own lawyer Alex Cabeceiras things towards the ending near me and Drake finalizing everything.”

Morris believed she had been duped both by Drake’s team and her own attorney, and alleges, “Things drastically changed and all of the sudden he (her lawyer) refused to give me my paperwork meaning my settlement agreement. I asked him was this legal and he said yes. I have him on audio assuring me that with high profile celebrities this is normal.”

Morris argues, “Then I begged and pleaded that the statement made Drake look like the victim and he made it seem like it didn’t. I have him on audio saying it doesn’t look like drake is the victim. I never would have agreed to any statement that looked like that it was suppose to be a joint statement. I have him on audio stating that it would be a joint statement.”

