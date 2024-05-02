Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The 23rd annual Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage set sail on April 27th, 2024 with legends hitting the stage like Kirk Franklin and many more! Kirk performed his hits that span over his 30-year career including Stomp, Smile, Melodies From Heaven, and many more!

In addition to Kirk, Damon Little hit the stage, Darlene McCoy Damon, Big Al Cherry, Sybil Wilks, Griff, and more! And we can’t forget to thank our friends at Denny’s who presented The Tom Joyner Foundation with a sixteen thousand dollar check to benefit scholarships for students at HBCU Colleges.

Check out all of the pictures and videos from these amazing performances and more below.

