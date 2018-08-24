Tony & Lauren Dungy Have Found A New Way To Coach

08.24.18
Coach Tony Dungy is still coaching! This time he and his wife Lauren are coaching kids through books.

The Dungys, or Team Dungy, have written a series of children’s books that showcase diversity and positive messages. While Coach Dungy was coaching in the NFL, Mrs. Dungy read to children at elementary schools and that’s when she realized that a lot of books lacked diversity. And, “it’s important for kids to see figures that look like them,” coach said.

They have started writing children’s books with “a whole team of players that come from all different backgrounds,” to tell stories that kids can relate to. For example, in Austin Plays Fair, Austin is faced with making a decision between what he knows is right and being a good friend. Kids are faced with that decision all of the time, and the Dungys hope that this book will help kids make good choices.

Team Dungy has a contest going on right now that gives a child the chance to be featured in a book, you can visit TeamDungy.com to enter.

