Maroon 5 will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show! The game will be in Atlanta, so why didn’t they get a performer from Atlanta? There are tons of artists in and from ATL, like Migos, Ludacris, Outkast, Da Brat, Yung Thug, Usher, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Rich Homie Quan, Lil Scrappy, T.I...come on y’all! We like Maroon 5 but not in Atlanta!
One thought on “Huggy Lowdown: We Like Maroon 5, But Not In ATL”
Who cares??? Acts are booked for out of town venues all the time…i never heard of these people but this is an absolute non issue.