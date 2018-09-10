It looks like T.I.’s reported side-piece, Asia’h Epperson, has been throwing shade at his wife Tiny Harris.
The 29-year-old actress shared a photo of herself for her followers when a user accused the Greenleaf star of being a “homewrecker.”
Epperson’s didn’t deny the allegations that she slept with a married man, she instead decided to take shots at his marriage. “A homewrecker I would never be. Not my style! I’m into building baby! However, on another note… Just so you know, you can’t wreck a wrecked home.”
In June, Epperson got plenty of publicity when she was captured getting very flirty with Tip on camera a few months back.
In a viral clip captured by a concertgoer, Epperson reportedly got cozy with T.I. while he was backstage at a show in Indiana. He even smacked her on the booty in the clip before leaning in and kissing her on her neck.
Fans were not happy with the video, especially because T.I. appeared to be working on his marriage with Tiny after previously cheating on her.
Since then, rumors that she was his side chick started to fly. While TI and Tiny never directly addressed the rumor, it now appears that TI is back with his wife Tiny and he’s no longer friendly with Epperson.
2 thoughts on “T.I.’s Alleged Side-Piece Takes Shots At Tiny Harris & Their Marriage”
Epperson is too pretty to play second fiddle. She is right – you can’t wreck a broken home. Why not hold T.I. responsible? Drag the married man, not the single woman. He’s the one doing the cheating. Epperson has no allegiance to his Family. However, Epperson is to young and fine to be associated with T.I.’s mess. Sweetie run while you can.
Who the hell wanna be with Tiny ugly azz. She look like Jackie Chan