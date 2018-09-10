CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Gossip

T.I.’s Alleged Side-Piece Takes Shots At Tiny Harris & Their Marriage

Leave a comment

It looks like T.I.’s reported side-piece, Asia’h Epperson, has been throwing shade at his wife Tiny Harris.

The 29-year-old actress shared a photo of herself for her followers when a user accused the Greenleaf star of being a “homewrecker.”

Epperson’s didn’t deny the allegations that she slept with a married man, she instead decided to take shots at his marriage. “A homewrecker I would never be. Not my style! I’m into building baby! However, on another note… Just so you know, you can’t wreck a wrecked home.”

In June, Epperson got plenty of publicity when she was captured getting very flirty with Tip on camera a few months back.

In a viral clip captured by a concertgoer, Epperson reportedly got cozy with T.I. while he was backstage at a show in Indiana. He even smacked her on the booty in the clip before leaning in and kissing her on her neck.

Fans were not happy with the video, especially because T.I. appeared to be working on his marriage with Tiny after previously cheating on her.

Since then, rumors that she was his side chick started to fly. While TI and Tiny never directly addressed the rumor, it now appears that TI is back with his wife Tiny and he’s no longer friendly with Epperson.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Asia Epperson , Greenleaf , T. I. , Tiny

2 thoughts on “T.I.’s Alleged Side-Piece Takes Shots At Tiny Harris & Their Marriage

  1. tedgravely on said:

    Epperson is too pretty to play second fiddle. She is right – you can’t wreck a broken home. Why not hold T.I. responsible? Drag the married man, not the single woman. He’s the one doing the cheating. Epperson has no allegiance to his Family. However, Epperson is to young and fine to be associated with T.I.’s mess. Sweetie run while you can.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close