T.I.’s Alleged Side-Piece Takes Shots At Tiny Harris & Their Marriage

It looks like T.I.’s reported side-piece, Asia’h Epperson, has been throwing shade at his wife Tiny Harris.

The 29-year-old actress shared a photo of herself for her followers when a user accused the Greenleaf star of being a “homewrecker.”

Epperson’s didn’t deny the allegations that she slept with a married man, she instead decided to take shots at his marriage. “A homewrecker I would never be. Not my style! I’m into building baby! However, on another note… Just so you know, you can’t wreck a wrecked home.”