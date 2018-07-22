CLOSE
Migos’ Offset Arrested On Felony Gun Charges

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Offset of the hip-hop group Migos is facing two felony gun charges after he and his bodyguard were pulled over outside of Atlanta.

Clayton County Police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells WXIA-TV that an officer pulled over a Porsche 911 Friday afternoon for failing to maintain its lane.

Police say Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was behind the wheel. His wife, “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B, with whom he just had a daughter, Kulture, was not in the car.

Police say the vehicle smelled of marijuana, prompting authorities to search the car and find three guns and less than an ounce of marijuana.

The 26-year-old is on probation for a 2015 arrest on drugs and weapons charges. He is now charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a weapon during a crime. He also faces misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and making an improper lane change.

Offset was processed and released. He thanked his lawyer on Instagram:

Cardi also wanted the world to know that Offset is home and he’s not on probation. OK, then.

A few days ago with Cardi B:

 

Doctors visit with mom & Dad🎀🌸K

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

