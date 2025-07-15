Elmo’s Account On X Was Hacked Over The Weekend, Called For The Released of Epstein Files & Violence Against Jews

Not even Elmo’s account on X is safe from hackers.

Hackers took over the official X account for the lovable Sesame Street muppet Elmo on Sunday, and the people behind the hacking posted some pretty wild things on the account.

Users on the platform formerly known as Twitter eyebrows raised at the “expletive-filled antisemitic rants and anti-Trump statements,” CNN reports.

The posts, now taken down, were all over X timelines via screenshots, featuring Elmo in his adorable voice calling for the release of the Epstein Files, and violence against Jews.

One of the posts read, “Release the files @realdonaldtrump child f***er.”

Sesame Street did confirm the hack, writing in a statement to CNN, “Elmo’s X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” a spokesperson for Sesame Workshop, the makers of “Sesame Street,” told CNN in a statement. “We are working to restore full control of the account.”

X & The Trump Administration Is Having A Rough Month

The compromising of Elmo’s account on X was the latest hiccup for the platform that also said sorry for its AI chatbot, Grok, going full racist, calling itself “MechaHitler,” adding to the alarming rise of antisemitism in the country.

The hacker’s post on the files related to the case of Jeffrey Epstein, which has been the talk of the political space after Donald Trump’s administration shut down all conspiracy theories related to the case in a memo, which did not sit well with MAGA influencers who were under the impression Trump’s Attorney General, Pam Bondi, was going to release the files finally.

Instead of quelling any doubt, Trump’s DOJ not releasing the list they claim doesn’t exist only raised more questions, with many believing Trump is burying it because his name is all over it.

Numerous reports claim that Trump’s Deputy Director of the FBI, Don Bongino, and FBI Director Kash Patel are at odds with Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files, with Bongino reportedly threatening to retire.

Welp.

There were plenty of reactions to Elmo being the victim of a social media hacking; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.

