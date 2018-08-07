CLOSE
Usher Puts His $3.75m West Hollywood Home Back On The Market

Usher has relisted his three-story 1920’s Mediterranean style home in West Hollywood.

After first putting it on the market in February for a whopping $4.2 million, the 39-year-old singer on Monday relisted the property for $3.75 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The five-bedroom, 4,261-square-foot home – which Usher purchased in 2015 – features four full bathrooms, rooms with jet black walls and a large wrought iron staircase. The gothic vibe continues with the home theater, which is draped in blackout curtains. Just off the entryway, guests will find a modern dining room wrapped in blue floral wallpaper and decorated with matching curtains. The kitchen has a much lighter aesthetic with grey cabinets, white counter tops, and a marble back-splash. Outside the large, white French doors is a pool and patio area equipped with seating and a ping pong table.

Usher, who recently split from wife Grace Miguel, also sold his 10,823-square-foot home in Atlanta, Georgia for $1.5 million on July 2. He purchased it from music mogul L.A. Reid back in 1998.

