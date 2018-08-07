Usher Puts His $3.75m West Hollywood Home Back On The Market

Usher has relisted his three-story 1920’s Mediterranean style home in West Hollywood.

After first putting it on the market in February for a whopping $4.2 million, the 39-year-old singer on Monday relisted the property for $3.75 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The five-bedroom, 4,261-square-foot home – which Usher purchased in 2015 – features four full bathrooms, rooms with jet black walls and a large wrought iron staircase. The gothic vibe continues with the home theater, which is draped in blackout curtains. Just off the entryway, guests will find a modern dining room wrapped in blue floral wallpaper and decorated with matching curtains. The kitchen has a much lighter aesthetic with grey cabinets, white counter tops, and a marble back-splash. Outside the large, white French doors is a pool and patio area equipped with seating and a ping pong table.

Usher, who recently split from wife Grace Miguel, also sold his 10,823-square-foot home in Atlanta, Georgia for $1.5 million on July 2. He purchased it from music mogul L.A. Reid back in 1998.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: