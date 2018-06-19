Da Brat May Lose ‘Set It Off’ Money Due To Assault

Dang, Da Brat‘s got some bad news coming her way. You see, she owes a one time cheerleader $6.4 million for a nightclub assault. And yes, you guessed it, the woman is trying to get her hands on every penny she get from Da Drat.

The woman has set her sights on all money the rapper made for appearing in the Set it Off play that recently traveled around the country to rave reviews.

Da Brat, as The Blast reminds, was sued by a former NFL cheerleader, Shayla Stevens, over a 2007 nightclub attack where Da Brat hit her in the face with a rum bottle. A jury found the rapper liable and awarded Stevens a total of $6.4 million.

