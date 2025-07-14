Sigma Gamma Rho Honors 2025 Inductees for Excellence and Local Impact

Source:

Founded in 1922, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is a national collegiate sorority dedicated to empowering women through sisterhood, scholarship, and service. For over a century, it has provided a supportive home for thousands of collegiate and professional women, fostering personal growth, lifelong learning, and community impact. With a legacy of leading positive change, the sorority has earned a respected reputation for uplifting communities and inspiring excellence.

The 2025 honorary induction ceremony of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was a dazzling celebration of sisterhood, service, and excellence. This year, the sorority proudly welcomed “The Essence of Sisterhood Honorary Membership Class,” a group of trailblazing women whose achievements and influence embody the sorority’s mission of “Greater Service, Greater Progress.”

RELATED STORY: Famous Members Of Sigma Gamma Rho

RELATED STORY: Famous Female Athletes in The Divine Nine



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Key Inductees:

Maui Bigelow : A social media maven and influential creator, Maui has used her platform to empower women, celebrate body positivity, and amplify underrepresented voices in digital spaces.

: A social media maven and influential creator, Maui has used her platform to empower women, celebrate body positivity, and amplify underrepresented voices in digital spaces. Dr. Kimberlyn Leary : A Harvard associate professor and transformational leader, Dr. Leary has made groundbreaking contributions to mental health, equity, and leadership development, inspiring change on a global scale.

: A Harvard associate professor and transformational leader, Dr. Leary has made groundbreaking contributions to mental health, equity, and leadership development, inspiring change on a global scale. Tasha Page-Lockhart : A celebrated gospel recording artist and musician, Tasha’s soulful voice and uplifting music have touched hearts worldwide, spreading messages of faith and resilience.

: A celebrated gospel recording artist and musician, Tasha’s soulful voice and uplifting music have touched hearts worldwide, spreading messages of faith and resilience. Sheryl Swoopes: A WNBA legend, Olympian, and Hall of Famer, Sheryl’s trailblazing career has paved the way for women in sports, making her a symbol of perseverance and excellence.

READ MORE STORIES:

These remarkable women embody Sigma Gamma Rho’s values of leadership, scholarship, and service. Their induction not only honors their achievements but also reinforces the sorority’s enduring legacy of empowering communities and shaping the future.

Today, Sigma Gamma Rho boasts a global presence with over 500 chapters across the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Germany, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. Its dynamic members continue to thrive as leaders, innovators, and changemakers, embodying the sorority’s mission of “Greater Service, Greater Progress.”