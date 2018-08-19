Entertainment
2 Chainz Got Married This Weekend – See The Pics!

Well, you can finally scratch 2 Chainz off the single-guy roll ’cause Saturday, he officially married to Kesha Ward, the woman he’s been referring to as his wife forever.

Kesha walked down the isle to John Legend’s version of “All of Me.”

The rapper, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, shared a video Sunday of the first dance with his mother.

First dance with moms 🙏🏿🔥

There’s a reason 2 Chainz had been calling Kesha his wife for years. You see, they’ve been together since 2006 and have 3 kids together.

2 Chainz actually proposed to Kesha twice … once at the BET Awards in 2013, but he never sealed the deal back then. He also proposed again 3 months ago at the Met Gala in NYC.

