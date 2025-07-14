Alpha Kappa Alpha Welcomes Trailblazing Honorary Members

Source:

In a historic celebration of legacy and excellence, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® inducted four groundbreaking women as Honorary Members during the 2025 Leadership Seminar in Anaheim, California. These trailblazers, each a pioneer in her field, exemplify the sorority’s enduring commitment to scholarship, service, and sisterhood.

Founded in 1908 at Howard University by Ethel Hedgemon Lyle and eight visionary women, Alpha Kappa Alpha became the first black Greek-letter sorority. With its motto, “By merit and by culture,” the sorority has championed progress and uplifted communities for over a century. From its early initiatives like the Mississippi Health Project during the Great Depression to its modern-day efforts raising millions for HBCUs, Alpha Kappa Alpha has consistently been a force for change.



The 2025 honorary inductees continue this legacy of impact:

🩷 Laura Coates – CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst and Anchor, breaking barriers as the first African American woman in this role.

💚 Karine Jean-Pierre – The first Black person and longest-serving woman to serve as White House Press Secretary, redefining leadership in government.

🩷 Beverly Johnson – A supermodel and entrepreneur, she made history as the first Black woman on the cover of Vogue magazine.

💚 Gabby Thomas – An Olympic medalist and the first Ivy League graduate to win an Olympic track & field medal, inspiring excellence in academics and athletics.

Led by International President & CEO Danette Anthony Reed, the induction ceremony celebrated these women’s transformative achievements and their alignment with the sorority’s mission. As Alpha Kappa Alpha continues to honor its past while shaping the future, these honorary members embody the spirit of progress and sisterhood that has defined the sorority since its founding.