Atlanta Bus Driver Credited With Saving A Woman’s Life

An Atlanta bus driver is being called a hero after he jumped off his bus and stopped a man who was stabbing a woman Sunday morning, reports WSB-TV.

MARTA bus driver Winston Douglas grabbed a stick out of a yard and began beating the woman’s attacker to stop the attack and save the woman’s life. Several others helped fight off the attacker including bus riders and a neighbor.

The victim, Terri Bradley, 63, survived the attack, and is in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

WSB-TV reports, police said Jones told them he wanted to kill the woman and said he has violent tendencies.

