Tamar Braxton & Gilead Partner For PrEP Promo To Black Women

Tamar Braxton has always been one to use her voice for good — good music, that is! — and now she’s getting even louder with a new partnership alongside Gilead Sciences that will aim to promote HIV prevention like PrEP specifically to Black women.

The big news was revealed this past weekend during Essence Festival 2025, where Tamar sat on the “Safe & Sexy” panel for those who were able to visit the Global Black Economic Forum stage.

“I’m all about dating with confidence,” she shared with guests on her reasoning behind the Gilead union, going on further add, “Black women have stopped talking about HIV, and it needs to be part of our conversation again.” This comes not too long after Tamar went viral earlier this year for revealing that she herself takes PrEP, at the time sharing the news in a video posted to social media (seen below) where she blamed the current dating pool and its lack of options for, in her words, “not being for the outside.”

For Gilead, the partnership comes with perfect timing following The World Health Organization officially recommending its twice-yearly PrEP injection, lenacapavir, in the global fight against HIV infection. More details below, via Reuters:

“The recommendation, issued at the International AIDS Conference in Kigali, Rwanda, comes nearly a month after the U.S. health regulator approved the drug, giving patients new hope of interrupting virus transmission.

The twice-yearly injectable offers a long-acting alternative to daily oral pills and other shorter-acting options, reshaping the response to the disease especially among those who face challenges with daily adherence, stigma, or access to health care.

‘While an HIV vaccine remains elusive, lenacapavir is the next best thing,’ said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

The WHO’s recommendations come at a critical moment as HIV prevention efforts stagnate with 1.3 million new HIV infections occurring in 2024 as funding challenges, stigma around the disease persist.”

As we all should know by now, HIV has affected the Black community at a disproportionate rate compared to other race groups since the epidemic first began decades ago. As a result, we should be doing everything in our power to change those statistics and hopefully rid them altogether.

Shoutout to Tamar for using her platform to spread some news that can save a life. You can visit HealthySexuals to get educated on PrEP medications and other honest conversations.