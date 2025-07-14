Love Island USA Season 7 Finale: Amaya and Bryan Crowned Champions

Source:

Love Island USA, as Season 7’s finale delivered all the romance and suspense fans could hope for on Peacock. After a summer filled with new connections, passionate showdowns, and dramatic exits, it was Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales who walked away as America’s favorite couple—securing both bragging rights and the coveted $100,000 cash prize.

Meet the Final Four Couples

The path to the finale was anything but predictable, and the final four couples represented resilience, chemistry, and personal growth:

Source: NBCUniversal Media / Peacock

Amaya Espinal & Bryan Arenales – From their first coupling, Amaya and Bryan captured viewers’ hearts with their genuine bond and unwavering support for one another. Despite temptations and twists in the villa, they navigated every challenge as a team, building trust that ultimately took them all the way to victory.



✕

Source: NBCUniversal Media / Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe & Olandria Carthen – Fan favorites in their own right, Nic and Olandria weathered a rollercoaster of emotions. Their journey was marked by honesty and vulnerability, as they overcame early doubts and obstacles—emerging as the runners-up after earning huge support from the public.



STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Source: NBCUniversal Media / Peacock

Iris Kendall & Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez – With a sparkling connection that sometimes flew under the radar, Iris and Pepe’s romance blossomed in the second half of the season. Their steady and sincere partnership was lauded for maturity and heartfelt moments.

Source: NBCUniversal Media / Peacock

Huda Mustafa & Chris Seeley – The underdogs of the group, Huda and Chris charmed audiences with their playful banter and slow-burn affection. Their friendship-first approach turned into something deeper as the finale neared, earning them a well-deserved spot in the last four.

The finale was packed with touching speeches, affectionate declarations, and the palpable tension of the final vote, with the winner revealed by show host Ariana Madix.

Black America Web got in on the Love Island Season 7 fun with a live panel breaking down all of the highs and lows of the season. Check out the video here:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE