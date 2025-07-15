Fashion Killa Cuties! Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Debut With Both Sons, RZA & Riot, At ‘Smurfs’ LA Premiere

Proud mama Rihanna made a first-ever red carpet appearance with both sons, RZA and Riot, at the L.A. Smurfs movie premiere.

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The singer was absolutely glowing with her red carpet cuties by her side, and she got them a special introduction with Papa Smurf himself. We love to see Rihanna in mommy mode, and there’s no better example than strutting her stuff for the cameras with her adorable offspring.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

The Bajan baddie’s baby bump was beautifully on display in a dark brown flowing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello skirt and lacy camisole with a matching leather jacket. She wore her hair in an elegant updo.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

Of course, the little ones also represented for their flawless “Fashion Killa” family, like their dad, A$AP Rocky. RZA, 3, wore dark green cargo pants and a blush collared shirt with a matching tiny necktie. Riot, 1, rocked white cargo shorts, a white collared shirt, and a bowtie with a grey blazer. As one fan noted online, their fly fits were giving Dior drama “Fresh Off The Runway.”

The best-dressed babies looked surprisingly calm despite all the flashing cameras surrounding them.

Yet, both boys did seem to get a little star-struck when it was time to meet Papa Smurf and their mom’s alter ego, Smurfette.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

During an interview with Variety, Rihanna joked that if her boo, A$AP Rocky, joins the next sequel, he would be “Freestyle Smurf” or “Fashion Smurf.” When asked about putting out new music besides her new movie’s soundtrack, the Savage X Fenty founder called herself “Uh Oh Smurf.” It’s no surprise considering no upcoming release is more exciting or demanding than her bun in the oven.

For now, Rihanna is busy enjoying her growing family with Rocky and being part of one of her favorite franchises. It’s perfect timing for the Bad Gal to put out something for the kids, but the Smurfs lover had her own “selfish” reasons for taking the role.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

“This is not just for the kids. I’m going to be a little selfish on this one because I’m a superfan of the Smurfs. I’ve always been a fan. I’m really excited for a new generation of Smurfs fans,” she said.

This fun-loving and iconic moment comes just days after Rihanna attended her father’s funeral back home in Barbados. On May 30, Ronald Fenty passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 70. Paparazzi spotted the “Lift Me Up” star visiting him in his last days at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A.

Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures

She opened up to ET about Ronald’s passing and how she hopes his legacy lives on with RZA and Riot.

“I’ve always dreamed of what type of grandfather he would be to [RZA and Riot] because of the favourite parts of my dad. I think it prepared me for having two boys. The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil. It’s how I want to raise them. I want them to be outside and be in nature. No tablet babies,” she said, recalling her father’s influence on her most fun and free childhood memories. Source: Paramount Pictures / Paramount Pictures We love to see Rihanna happy, surrounded by the love of her children, and living her Smurfiest life. The Smurfs movie will hit theaters July 18.

The post Fashion Killa Cuties! Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Debut With Both Sons, RZA & Riot, At ‘Smurfs’ LA Premiere appeared first on Bossip.

Fashion Killa Cuties! Rihanna Makes Red Carpet Debut With Both Sons, RZA & Riot, At ‘Smurfs’ LA Premiere was originally published on bossip.com