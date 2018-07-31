Rapper 21 Savage To Host 3rd Annual Back To School Drive

Rapper 21 Savage is set to host his third annual Issa Back to School Drive, a two-day event on Aug. 4 and 5, to be held near his childhood home on Glenwood Road in Atlanta.
“Giving back to where I grew up means a lot to me. These kids need it and I use to be one of those kids,” the Atlanta native tells Billboard. “Being able to see someone from where u from make it and come back and genuine give back will motivate these kids to do the same for their kids and the community.”
The event comes in combination with the successful launch of his Leading By Example Foundation.
Just last week, the 25-year-old kicked off his Zone 6 Day initiative by donating $10,000 to ATL’s Continental Colony Elementary School at the LIFE Community Development Corporation event to help fund their Anti-Bullying Campaign. The money will also boost efforts surrounding the school system’s childhood education, educational resources on anti-bullying and mental health, and school supplies.
On March 13, 21 visited Ellen to launch his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, which partnered with non-profit organization Get Schooled and promised 21 teenagers $1,000 each in a scholarship fund to help them take on the challenge of financial literacy. The campaign encourages students to “get the knowledge to pay for college.”
Celebrities That Give Back
Celebrities That Give Back
1. Russell Wilson1 of 16
2. Tom Joyner2 of 16
3. Muhammad Ali3 of 16
4. Oprah Winfrey4 of 16
5. Russell Simmons5 of 16
6. Earvin "Magic" Johnson6 of 16
7. Denzel Washington7 of 16
8. Janet Jackson8 of 16
9. Usher9 of 16
10. Will Smith10 of 16
11. Shaquille O'Neal11 of 16
12. Sheryl Lee Ralph12 of 16
13. Neyo13 of 16
14. Jennifer Hudson14 of 16
15. Kerry Washington15 of 16
16. Will.i.am16 of 16
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Floyd Mayweather Sr. Gets Married In Secret Vegas Ceremony
- Richard Sherman Says Jerry Jones’ Anthem Stance Is From ‘Old Plantation Mentality’
- London Singer Ella Mai Tops U.S. R&B Charts With ‘Boo’d Up’ [Video]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM