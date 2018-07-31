Rapper 21 Savage To Host 3rd Annual Back To School Drive

Rapper 21 Savage is set to host his third annual Issa Back to School Drive, a two-day event on Aug. 4 and 5, to be held near his childhood home on Glenwood Road in Atlanta.

“Giving back to where I grew up means a lot to me. These kids need it and I use to be one of those kids,” the Atlanta native tells Billboard. “Being able to see someone from where u from make it and come back and genuine give back will motivate these kids to do the same for their kids and the community.”

The event comes in combination with the successful launch of his Leading By Example Foundation.

Just last week, the 25-year-old kicked off his Zone 6 Day initiative by donating $10,000 to ATL’s Continental Colony Elementary School at the LIFE Community Development Corporation event to help fund their Anti-Bullying Campaign. The money will also boost efforts surrounding the school system’s childhood education, educational resources on anti-bullying and mental health, and school supplies.

On March 13, 21 visited Ellen to launch his 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign, which partnered with non-profit organization Get Schooled and promised 21 teenagers $1,000 each in a scholarship fund to help them take on the challenge of financial literacy. The campaign encourages students to “get the knowledge to pay for college.”

