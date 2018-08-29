Guy’s Gripe: This One Is Also A Torry Story, If Guy Were You And It’s About To Be A Fall Out

08.29.18
Today Guy has a lot going on!  Guy’s Gripe is, when you decide to take on a job for a friend pro bono you should take it as seriously as if you were getting paid for your services. There’s a Torry Story behind this one. Guy’s friend agreed to help him plan his 50th birthday and started slacking because they weren’t getting paid. If Guy Were You, he’d know that if “you donate your time, you can’t quit!” This is about to turn into a Fall Out!

Close