Relationships

Coco Jones and NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Are Engaged

Congrats! Coco Jones And NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Announce Engagement

The newly engaged couple hard-launched their relationship and engagement on social media with a kiss against a sun-covered backdrop.

Published on July 11, 2025

2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Love is in the air, and R&B singer Coco Jones and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell have plenty of reasons to enjoy summer, as the couple has officially announced their engagement.

On Friday, July 11, Jones posted a photo of the newly engaged pair sharing a kiss against a sun-covered backdrop, as her left hand rested on his chest prominently showing off her sparkling diamond engagement ring.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, reps for the couple expanded upon the happy news. “After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” the statement began.

“The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together,” the statement concluded. As of now, the pair have not yet announced a wedding date or any subsequent wedding plans. Jones has kept the details of her relationship with Mitchell relatively private. In April, when asked about her relationship during an interview with The Breakfast Club, she kept it simple, replying “I’m happy and that’s all I got to say about it.”

Two months earlier, in February, the Grammy winner told Shannon Sharpe while appearing on Club Shay Shay that she likes to keep the details of her relationship to herself.

“I love the internet because they definitely clocked my tea. I love that. Little spies everywhere. I feel like I’m in a detective movie,” she said. But you know what, I’m happy. And I will say my music is the outlet that I use to tell most of my stories and my truth, and some things I keep for myself ‘cause this is my life, too.”

“I think, for me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and whoever I love. So, yeah, I am more private,” Jones added.

Congrats to the beautiful couple.

Congrats! Coco Jones And NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Announce Engagement  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Ne-Yo

