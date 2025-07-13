Clipse Drop New ‘Let God Sort Them Out’ Album, Hip-Hop Fans Rejoice On X

Clipse, the duo of brothers Pusha T and Malice, last dropped an album in 2009 with Til The Casket Drops, giving way to King Push’s strong solo career. With the duo reunited, the Clipse’s new album, Let God Sort Them Out, is getting some early positive returns on X as Hip-Hop fans are joined in rejoicing.

Let God Sort Them Out, the fourth album from the Brothers Thorton, is more of the pair’s usual technical flair and clear diction, with the requisite brick talk that serves as a metaphor more than anything. With longtime producer and collaborator Pharrell Williams handling the entire bulk of production, the clear-eyed vision of Push and Malice never wavers.

The album opens with “The Birds Don’t Sing,” featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire. Pusha T opens up with a moving verse depicting the passing of his mother, mentioning his young son, while also referring to his brother by his given first name. Malice continues the autobiographical bent with his verse centering on their father.

An early crowd favorite follows in “Chains & Whips,” which was previously heard last year when the brothers teased the track during a Louis Vuitton fashion show last year. However, the surprise appearance of Kendrick Lamar solidified the excitement, and K-Dot delivers a sinister verse that may or may not be directed toward a certain Canadian superstar.

According to X, other highlights include “P.O.V.” featuring a blistering verse from Tyler, The Creator, the previously-released “Ace Trumpets,” and “Inglorious Bastards” featuring their longtime partner, Ab-Liva. Nas also shows up on the track “Chandeliers,” which appears on the tail end of the strong album title cut. Stove God Cooks, who works alongside Westside Gunn and the sprawling Griselda collective, shows up for “F.I.C.O.,” as he’s one of the top “coke rap” stars in the game now.

We’ve got reactions from X to Clipse dropping their new Let God Sort Them Out project below.

Check out the album at your preferred DSPs below.

Photo: Getty

