If Guy Were You, He’d Be Upset!

Originals
| 08.20.18
While traveling to St. Louis Guy noticed that there were bathrooms for men, women, families and even dogs, but not for transgenders. How do dogs have their own place to “do their do,” but not transgender people? That just doesn’t seem fair, someone should send a strongly worded letter. If Guy were you, he’d be outraged.

