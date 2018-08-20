If Guy Were You, He’d Be Upset!

While traveling to St. Louis Guy noticed that there were bathrooms for men, women, families and even dogs, but not for transgenders. How do dogs have their own place to “do their do,” but not transgender people? That just doesn’t seem fair, someone should send a strongly worded letter. If Guy were you, he’d be outraged.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Aretha Franklin Movie Casting Argument Ends With One Man Shot [Video]
- 50 Cent Cites ‘Fake News’ As Defense In $3m Defamantion Lawsuit
- No Bull: Is The Bull Market Coming To An End?
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web: