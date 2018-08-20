If Guy Were You, He’d Be Upset!

While traveling to St. Louis Guy noticed that there were bathrooms for men, women, families and even dogs, but not for transgenders. How do dogs have their own place to “do their do,” but not transgender people? That just doesn’t seem fair, someone should send a strongly worded letter. If Guy were you, he’d be outraged.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Also On Black America Web: