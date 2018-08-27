Guy’s Gripe: Don’t Be Selfish!

08.27.18
Guy says the bible states quite clearly, “love thy neighbor,” and “treat others how you want to be treated.” To him that means when there is a guest in your home you should provide them with the same nicety’s that you have for yourself. Including the bathroom, if you have nice toilet tissue  you should use the same tissue in the guest bathroom; and please provide a plunger. But, after this story you might not even want to invite Guy over.

