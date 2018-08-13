Torry Story: ‘Where Are The Killers?’

Originals
| 08.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Years ago Guy pitched a movie with a primarily black cast to a production company. The company loved it; but they didn’t pick it up because they knew that it will be difficult to sell to a studio. That’s when they told Guy about another time that they pitched a film with a mostly black cast, and they were embarrassed to say that they were asked, if this is a black film, “where are the drugs, where are the guns and where are the killers?” Needless to say the studio didn’t pick up that film.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Black Film , Guy Torry , Movies

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (08/04-08/10)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close