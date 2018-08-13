Torry Story: ‘Where Are The Killers?’

Years ago Guy pitched a movie with a primarily black cast to a production company. The company loved it; but they didn’t pick it up because they knew that it will be difficult to sell to a studio. That’s when they told Guy about another time that they pitched a film with a mostly black cast, and they were embarrassed to say that they were asked, if this is a black film, “where are the drugs, where are the guns and where are the killers?” Needless to say the studio didn’t pick up that film.

