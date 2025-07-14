Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Classic UNO Card Game Lands in Las Vegas Casinos

Las Vegas, NV (July 14, 2025) — UNO, Mattel’s beloved classic card game, is stepping onto the casino stage with the launch of its first-ever UNO Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

But don’t expect it to be just another table game – Mattel is transforming UNO into an immersive entertainment experience complete with upscale flair, private gameplay, and themed drinks.

What’s Inside the UNO Social Club

Vibrant UNO-themed décor fills a luxury suite, complete with private gaming tables and dealers tailored to the UNO experience.

fills a luxury suite, complete with private gaming tables and dealers tailored to the UNO experience. The lounge offers three new competitive variants: UNO Golf™ – ditch the high cards and aim for the lowest score. UNO Teams™ – pair up to empty both hands and claim victory. UNO Show ’em No Mercy™ – a fiery format with punishing penalties and a ruthless gameplay twist.



A Social Spin, Not Just a Casino Game

Unlike traditional wagering, this concept is built around social engagement: think tournaments, photo moments, and UNO-branded cocktails—all in a casino-worthy ambiance but without direct gambling on hands. The idea is to elevate casual game nights into guided, memorable social events.

National Rollout Ahead

Palms marks the debut, but Mattel plans more UNO Social Clubs in 2025 across major U.S. cities. Expect pop-ups in bars and entertainment venues, themed tournaments, and specialty UNO drinks.

Why This Matters

UNO boasts decades of popularity, and this move shows how brands are pushing beyond packaged goods, tapping into experiential entertainment—blurring leisure, competition, and live interaction in new ways.

By bringing UNO into casino-adjacent venues, Mattel is crafting a playful, upscale spin to attract both longtime fans and entertainment seekers.

