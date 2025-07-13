Desktop banner image
Klay Thompson Confirms Megan Thee Stallion Is Driving His Boat, X Reacts

Published on July 13, 2025

Source: Getty Images / Klay Thompson / Megan Thee Stallion

UPDATE:

That was Klay Thompson spotted in Megan Thee Stallion’s bikini thirst trap IG post.

Klay Thompson made his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion Instagram official. The Dallas Mavericks’ sharpshooter shared a photo of himself kissing someone who is shaped like the rapper and rocking the same hairstyle she was pictured with in her IG post.

According to the post, the newly announced couple is vacationing in the Bahamas, so we are sure the boat-loving NBA hooper had plenty of time to take Megan Thee Stallion out to see for some alone time.

Sneaky Link?

Is Megan Thee Stallion driving Klay Thompson’s boat? Some fans believe so after they think they spotted him in one of the rapper’s Instagram bikini photos.

Eagle-eyed hotties and thirsty fans put their tongues back in their mouths and shifted their attention from the Thee Stallion who looked all types of good in what is probably a bikini from her line to a mystery man in the corner, sitting in a pool chair, who resembles the four-time NBA champion and now Dallas Mavericks’ sharpshooter.

The man people believe to be Klay Thompson can only be seen in one of the photos featuring Thee Stallion in a pool on an unknown tropical island. Still, the small glimpse was enough to spark dating rumors between the two celebrities.

If it is indeed the case that Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are dating, it wouldn’t be out of her taste. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has been linked to several athletes, including NBA player and current Boston Celtics member Torrey Craig and professional soccer player Romelu Lukaku, following her publicized breakup with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

Thompson isn’t putting up bricks when it comes to his dating game. While not publicly claiming them like he did actress Laura Harrier, the former Golden State Warrior has been linked to several beautiful women, including Hannah Stocking and Eiza Gonzalez, whom TMZ spied him having dinner with.

Both Thompson and Thee Stallion have been quiet since the rumors began swirling, but that’s not stopping social media from sharing their thoughts on the matter.

We’ll have to wait for one of them to spill the beans; until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

 

